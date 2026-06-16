Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Holdings Lifted by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 371,032 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 6.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $163,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 92,271 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $307.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.06.

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Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $278,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,604.67. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,941 shares of company stock worth $2,565,339. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,523.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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