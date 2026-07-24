Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ is Systematic Financial Management LP's 5th Largest Position

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $76,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,666,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $453,322,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $309,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 517,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $285,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,724. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $1,442,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,176,020.54. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $254.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,737.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average of $202.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $255.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here