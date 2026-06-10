Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.99% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $309,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,874,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,666,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $453,322,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial set a $256.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $243.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,453.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,741 shares of company stock worth $2,287,143. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report).

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