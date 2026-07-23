Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,231,724. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock worth $3,131,906. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $250.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,514.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $255.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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