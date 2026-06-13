JB Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,599 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.82% of Park-Ohio worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Park-Ohio alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard W. Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $64,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $533,200. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $500.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Park-Ohio's payout ratio is 29.76%.

Park-Ohio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Park-Ohio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti reiterated a constructive long-term view on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) , forecasting FY2027 EPS of $3.46 , above the current full-year consensus of $3.13 , which may support sentiment around future earnings growth.

Sidoti reiterated a constructive long-term view on , forecasting FY2027 EPS of , above the current full-year consensus of , which may support sentiment around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s quarterly estimates for 2027 also point to steadily improving profitability, including $0.73 in Q1, $0.93 in Q2, $1.00 in Q3, and $0.80 in Q4, suggesting a more favorable earnings trajectory.

The firm’s quarterly estimates for 2027 also point to steadily improving profitability, including in Q1, in Q2, in Q3, and in Q4, suggesting a more favorable earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate of $3.06 is slightly below the consensus $3.13 , indicating the latest note is not especially upbeat on the immediate year but still broadly in line with expectations.

Sidoti’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate of is slightly below the consensus , indicating the latest note is not especially upbeat on the immediate year but still broadly in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The updated quarterly estimates for 2026 and 2027 primarily refine expectations rather than reflect a major operational announcement, so the stock move is likely driven by revised analyst sentiment rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Park-Ohio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park-Ohio wasn't on the list.

While Park-Ohio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here