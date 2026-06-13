JB Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. JB Capital Partners LP owned about 0.36% of Koppers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.6% in the third quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $113,140.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 444,096 shares in the company, valued at $18,896,284.80. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $831.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Koppers's payout ratio is 9.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

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Koppers Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

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