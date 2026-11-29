Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,444 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $26,537,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 0.8% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,602,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $891,349,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,056,398 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $305,753,000 after buying an additional 414,837 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,581,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 62.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 769,453 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $163,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.79 and a fifty-two week high of $299.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Stephens lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $329.00 to $307.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company founded in 1961 by Johnnie Bryan Hunt and Johnelle Hunt. Headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas, it serves customers across North America. The company provides intermodal transportation, combining rail service with truck pickup and delivery, as well as dedicated contract transportation and truckload services. Its offerings also include freight brokerage and logistics solutions that connect customers with transportation capacity.

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