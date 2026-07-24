JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,016 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of JBT Marel worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in JBT Marel by 49.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in JBT Marel by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBT Marel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price target on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBTM

JBT Marel Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.47. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. JBT Marel had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. JBT Marel's payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JBT Marel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JBT Marel wasn't on the list.

While JBT Marel currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here