JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 15,948.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,464 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,081 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.12% of JBT Marel worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,854,000. Gildi lifeyrissjodur acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the fourth quarter worth $170,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the fourth quarter worth $98,435,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $77,963,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $65,536,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBTM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBT Marel

JBT Marel Trading Down 1.4%

JBT Marel stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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