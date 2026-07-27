JCP Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,071 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,371 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises approximately 14.8% of JCP Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of United Natural Foods worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $261,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 48,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 83,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $249,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,440. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised United Natural Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.86.

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United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.83. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. United Natural Foods's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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