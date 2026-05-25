Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 170,400 Polaris Inc. $PII

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,600,000 after purchasing an additional 528,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,328,000 after purchasing an additional 282,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,255 shares of the company's stock worth $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is -34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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