Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,784 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $163.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here