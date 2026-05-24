Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 576.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $31,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after buying an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $374,125,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of APH opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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