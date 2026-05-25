Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 237.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,993 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $238.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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