Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $36.05 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,947 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $36,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $299.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.25.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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