Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $16.98 Million Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,979,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock worth $665,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,106,000 after acquiring an additional 887,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company's stock worth $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,142 shares of the company's stock worth $257,326,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $45,764,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 29,424 shares valued at $5,944,433. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.1%

TKO stock opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.TKO Group's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

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TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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