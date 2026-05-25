Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,096 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 575.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $202.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average is $223.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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