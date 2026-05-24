Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 5,250.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 483,170 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.76.

Read Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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