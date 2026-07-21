Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 298,602 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 298,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.65% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $48,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NSA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio is 304.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Storage Affiliates Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Storage Affiliates Trust wasn't on the list.

While National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here