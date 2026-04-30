Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 53,347 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $145,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $31,213,349. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.
More Lam Research News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and bullish guidance: Lam reported $1.47 EPS on $5.84B revenue (both above estimates) and set Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.50–1.80, reinforcing the AI/memory demand narrative that underpins medium‑term growth. Analyst Upgrades PT on Lam Research
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple brokers have raised targets (examples cited include New Street, Deutsche Bank, Needham, Evercore), supporting investor optimism and signaling continued upside expectations. Analyst Upgrades PT on Lam Research
- Positive Sentiment: Street estimate revisions: Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS views, reflecting improved earnings visibility (Erste lifted FY2026 to ~$5.66 and FY2027 to $7.74), which can support re‑rating on fundamentals. MarketBeat LRCX Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and momentum coverage: Zacks, TipRanks and others highlight LRCX as a momentum/AI play — helpful for flows but some pieces caution aggregate broker optimism, leaving timing debates among investors. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lam
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (~$1.55M), a disclosure that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not large relative to total float. SEC Filing — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pullback & geopolitical risk: A broader semiconductor selloff driven by questions about AI spending sustainability and US‑China tech frictions pressured peers and LRCX today, increasing short‑term volatility. Semiconductor Pullback After Geopolitical Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Customer/order risk flagged: BofA notes Lam gained share but warned Hua Hong orders may cease — a potential headwind for regional demand if exposure persists. BofA: Hua Hong Orders May Cease
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of LRCX opened at $251.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $275.84.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.
About Lam Research
(Free Report
)
Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).
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