Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 684,480 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $75,294,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,756 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,435 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The business had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,211. This trade represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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