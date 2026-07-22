Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 169,080 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $204,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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