Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,207 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,985 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 5.68% of Acadian Asset Management worth $110,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Acadian Asset Management

In other Acadian Asset Management news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,605.11. This represents a 57.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMI opened at $82.87 on Monday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 185.73%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Acadian Asset Management's payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAMI. Zacks Research upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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