Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $92,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,359.6% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,314,000 after buying an additional 507,681 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid.

Multiple analyst updates turned incrementally more optimistic on Caterpillar’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group Bank and Zacks Research lifting FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly EPS estimates. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by reinforcing the view that CAT’s long-term demand and pricing power remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand.

Several commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a leading industrial and equipment name versus peers like Volvo, citing stronger earnings momentum, rising estimates, and long-term growth tied to infrastructure, electrification, automation, and AI data-center buildout demand. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Pre-earnings coverage noted Wall Street is expecting Caterpillar’s upcoming Q2 2026 report to show another double-digit profit increase, which keeps investor attention focused on whether results can justify the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations.

Several articles framed Caterpillar as a high-quality company with a strong brand and global dealer network, but also warned that the valuation looks rich. That limits near-term upside unless earnings growth continues to outpace expectations. Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned in broader market weakness and “AI selloff” coverage, and Zacks Research downgraded the stock from strong-buy to hold. That suggests some investors are becoming more cautious after the recent run-up.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $881.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $405.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $931.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.46 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

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