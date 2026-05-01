Jennison Associates LLC Buys 8,906 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $60,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $90,663,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,102 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $155,830,000 after buying an additional 219,849 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTSI alerts: Sign Up

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,630,084.85. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $569,055.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,641.90. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MACOM Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MACOM Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here