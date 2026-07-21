Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 632,432 Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 632,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,222,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company's stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2,485.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company's stock.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.3%

TYRA opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyra Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyra Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Tyra Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here