Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,273 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Natera worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,446.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $603,270,000 after buying an additional 2,463,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after buying an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $372,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,944,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $386,338,000 after acquiring an additional 673,315 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 78,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $17,184,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,076,198 shares in the company, valued at $237,097,181.38. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 16,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,500. This trade represents a 79.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,696. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.12 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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