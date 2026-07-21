Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $42,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $156,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $627.21 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $626.31 and its 200 day moving average is $626.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $483.02 and a 52-week high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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