Jennison Associates LLC Has $152.63 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $152,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $822,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,948 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $716,790,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $318,109,000 after purchasing an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,731.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,500.42. The company has a market capitalization of $687.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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