Jennison Associates LLC Has $160.71 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,677 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dell Technologies worth $160,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,462,000 after buying an additional 1,185,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.68.

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Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

DELL stock opened at $205.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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