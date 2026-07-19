Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.92 Billion Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,482,933 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,917,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0%

AMD stock opened at $495.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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