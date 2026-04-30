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Jennison Associates LLC Has $309.15 Million Holdings in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Astrazeneca logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.8% in Q4 and now holds 3,362,846 shares valued at about $309.15 million, roughly 0.11% of the company.
  • AstraZeneca beat Q1 estimates with revenue of $15.29 billion and EPS of $2.58, reaffirmed 2026 guidance, and saw positive analyst reactions (shares up ~1.6% and Citi raising its 2026 EPS view).
  • Several large institutions (Bank of America, Fisher, Dimensional, Holocene, Ameriprise) increased their positions as institutional ownership sits at 20.35%, while AstraZeneca advanced its pipeline (exercised the PTX‑299 option for a $25M payment) and committed ~£300M in UK capex.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 322,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Astrazeneca worth $309,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Astrazeneca by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,633,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,503,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astrazeneca by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,162,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,623,604,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astrazeneca by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,805,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,183 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 41.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,129,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,232,000 after buying an additional 1,807,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,707,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,342,000 after buying an additional 660,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $188.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrazeneca Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $1.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca's payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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