Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.94 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,683 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 357,965 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12,326.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,012,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,407,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 255.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,488,000 after acquiring an additional 490,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of XYL opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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