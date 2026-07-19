Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.71 Billion Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,969,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 514,908 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jennison Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tesla worth $3,706,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 146.4% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $409.41 and its 200-day moving average is $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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