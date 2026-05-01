Jennison Associates LLC Has $66.91 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,722 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,046,882 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.73% of MakeMyTrip worth $66,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 893.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $113.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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