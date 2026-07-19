Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 183,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.35% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $292,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 408,464 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,711,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,715,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $264.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $277.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $252.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $176.88 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 21.41%.The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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