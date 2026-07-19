Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,432 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,147 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vistra worth $228,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.0% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $155.12 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $298 price target , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Scotiabank Raises Vistra Estimates

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an rating and a , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Positive Sentiment: News that Vistra secured PJM capacity points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Vistra Secures PJM Capacity

News that points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting rising demand from data centers and increased capital investments in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Vistra Benefiting From Data Center Demand

Coverage highlighting and in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Buy Rating

KeyBanc reaffirmed its rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra was also mentioned in media coverage and trading commentary as a stock showing momentum, which may reflect investor enthusiasm but does not add new fundamental information. Vistra Rises Higher Than Market

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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