Jennison Associates LLC Invests $12.44 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $12,439,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.54% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.42.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.84. This represents a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden acquired 9,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,049.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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