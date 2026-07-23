Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 24,514 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is currently 189.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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