Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,254 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 691,316 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.54% of Avient worth $51,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avient by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Avient by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,345 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Avient by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company's stock.

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Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avient Corporation has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.35 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Avient's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

Further Reading

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