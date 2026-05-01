Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,831 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Kontoor Brands worth $74,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business's revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands's payout ratio is currently 52.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "hold" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Further Reading

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