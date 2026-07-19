Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356,882 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 196,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of General Motors worth $175,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 72,984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

General Motors Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $76.08 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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