Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,017,937 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.06% of GE Aerospace worth $3,128,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $254.66 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $336.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.52.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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