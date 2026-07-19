Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,017,937 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.06% of GE Aerospace worth $3,128,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GE
GE Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE:GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $254.66 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $336.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.52.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.
Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace beat Q2 estimates, posting $2.02 EPS on $12.63 billion in revenue, and raised its FY 2026 outlook to $7.65-$7.85 EPS, signaling stronger profit, cash flow, and demand momentum. Article: GE Aerospace lifts 2026 forecast as airlines keep up maintenance spending
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted resilient commercial services and maintenance demand, which supports the company’s longer-term earnings power and helped analysts say the stock may still have room to run. Article: GE Q2 Earnings Call Points to a Higher 2026 Ceiling
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $435 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain strong after earnings.
- Positive Sentiment: The CFM LEAP 1B durability kit was approved, a product and aftermarket development that may help support future engine service revenue. Article: GE Aerospace Says CFM Leap 1B Durability Kit Approved
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Larry Culp said there are “no victory laps,” suggesting management sees execution and supply chain issues as the main challenge even after a record quarter. Article: GE Aerospace Has a Record Quarter. Larry Culp Says 'No Victory Laps'
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that backlog remains huge, but slowing order growth and ongoing delivery constraints are tempering enthusiasm and keeping valuation concerns in focus. Article: GE boosts profit outlook but stock falls as booming order growth cools
- Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because investors appear to be taking profits after a strong run and are worried the valuation is already rich, even with the improved guidance. Article: GE Aerospace Q2 earnings top estimates as commercial services drive growth
GE Aerospace Company Profile
(Free Report
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GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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