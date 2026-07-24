Jennison Associates LLC Sells 203,708 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 203,708 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $153.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here