Jennison Associates LLC Sells 245,458 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 245,458 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Samsara worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Samsara by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,467,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,228,000 after buying an additional 389,751 shares in the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,035,000 after acquiring an additional 935,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC now owns 3,833,929 shares of the company's stock worth $135,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 386.20, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $631,102.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,758,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,751,292.45. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $135,161.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 425,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,960. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167. 35.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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