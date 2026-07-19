Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,652,546 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782,456 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 2,652,546 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $272,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,336,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

UBER opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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