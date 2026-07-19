Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,723,982 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253,729 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,723,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.11% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $854,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.05 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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