Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,453 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $195,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $266.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.12. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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