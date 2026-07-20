Jennison Associates LLC Sells 61,066 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Burlington Stores worth $106,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,025,107.38. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.1%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $344.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.75 and a 200 day moving average of $315.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.49 and a 12-month high of $361.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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