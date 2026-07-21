Jennison Associates LLC Takes $20.51 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,697 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $20,510,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.7%

TDG opened at $1,205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,273.18. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,477.47.

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Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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